Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore updates on player recruitment as start of season approaches
Darren Moore hopes to complete ‘one or two’ signings this week as Doncaster Rovers count down to the start of the new season.
Rovers have added four players so far this summer but Moore is looking to make further signings ahead of the first game of the League One campaign on Saturday against Gillingham.
Moore revealed he has several deals lined up but is unsure if and when they will be finalised.
“There are players that we’ve got lined up but the hard bit now is getting them across the line,” he said.
“They are there but it can be just a little nudge across the line. It’s the hardest part just getting them over the line.
“Hopefully we can and I’ll be very happy if we do.”
Moore has spoken previously of his desire to boost his attacking ranks.
While admitting he would bring in numerous players this week, the Rovers boss says he is focused on securing one or two deals in the immediacy.
“If I could I would add loads but it doesn’t work like that,” Moore said.
“If we can get one or two in that would be great but we’ll wait and see.
“We have got things in place but the hard thing is getting them over the line.
“Hopefully they’ll come through.
“If possible we will [get players in before Saturday].
“It’s not the getting them lined up, it’s getting them over the line that’s the difficult bit.”
Moore will make a decision on whether to offer deals to trialists Jamie Ward, Gael Bigirimana and Alex Baptiste by Monday.
All three featured in the 2-2 draw with Hull City which closed the summer’s friendly programme.