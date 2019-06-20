Doncaster Rovers confirm signing of Spanish midfielder
Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Madger Gomes on a two-year deal.
The 22-year-old becomes Rovers’ third signing of the summer, following Brad Halliday and Reece James into the Keepmoat.
The former Spain U18 international began his career with Villarreal before joining Liverpool as a 17-year-old in 2014.
Gomes switched to Leeds United in the summer of 2017 on a three-year deal but left a year later having made two appearances, both of which came in the Carabao Cup.
He joined French second tier side FC Sochaux-Montbeliard but managed only ten appearances before switching to Croatian side NK Istra in January.
Gomes made five appearances for Istra, who survived in the Croatian top flight after winning a relegation play-off.
It appears that following his departure from Leeds, his registration was co-held by Spanish side Alaves, for whom he never appeared. Rovers now hold his full registration.