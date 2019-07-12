Doncaster Rovers complete loan signing of versatile Arsenal youngster
Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the first signing of the Darren Moore era after snapping up versatile Arsenal youngster Ben Sheaf.
The 21-year-old has signed a six month loan deal at the Keepmoat.
Highly-rated Sheaf can operate as a midfielder but is also capable of playing in central defence or at right back.
He has made two senior appearances for Arsenal – both coming off the bench in the Europa League and Carabao Cup – but has yet to appear under current boss Unai Emery.
Sheaf spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Stevenage, making ten appearances.
A stalwart of the Arsenal U23 side, he has made 60 appearances at the level. He has also won England caps at U16 and U18 levels.
Sheaf becomes Rovers’ fourth signing of the summer, following Reece James, Brad Halliday and Madger Gomes.
He met with his new team mates on Thursday along with new boss Moore.