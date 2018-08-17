Doncaster Rovers Belles to play 2018/19 home games at Rossington Main

Doncaster Rovers Belles’ home venue this season will be Rossington Main - and not the Keepmoat Stadium.

However, Belles insist they will continue to work in close partnership with Doncaster Rovers and Club Doncaster.

Belles say Rossington’s Oxford Street ground is ‘more suitable’ and ‘represents an opportunity to reach out to the community of Doncaster’.

They host reigning FAWNL Northern champions Blackburn Rovers in the first game of a new era on Sunday (2pm).

Belles, who won FAWSL2 last season, withdrew from the newly-named FA Women’s Championship earlier this summer to ‘ensure the continued viability and re-growth of the club’ and dropped into the third tier of the English game.

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin said in this week’s Doncaster Free Press that talks were ongoing with regards to Belles joining Club Doncaster.

However, Belles’ relocation to Rossington suggests any potential takeover remains some way off.

Belles’ general manager Sheila Edmunds said: “This is a new chapter in the proud history of the Belles as we enter our 50th year.

“We are really pleased that Rossington Main and their chairman, Carl Stokes, have agreed to support us with the use of their facilities.

“The change of venue to Rossington is more suitable and appropriate for our young, developing squad of players, and represents an opportunity for us at the Belles to reach out to the community of Doncaster.”

In an additional statement Belles moved to reassure supporters that the club will continue their relationship with Doncaster Rovers and Club Doncaster - and continue to use the Rovers name.

“We are proud to have worked in partnership with Rovers since 2003,” it reads.

“However, for a number of reasons, the Belles coaching and commercial staff feel that Rossington will be a more suitable home for the club this season.

“The Belles will continue to work in close partnership with both parties, including running training and our Regional Talent Club at Keepmoat Stadium facilities and using the Rovers name.”

Zoey Shaw’s new-look squad face a difficult start against Blackburn. Tickets are priced £3 for adults and £1 for children and can be purchased on the gate.