Doncaster Rovers Belles in talks over Doncaster Rovers merger

Doncaster Rovers Belles are in talks about integrating with Doncaster Rovers by joining Club Doncaster, it has been revealed.

Chair-lady Faye Lygo resigned on Sunday after effectively admitting that she had taken the club as far as she could.

Belles celebrated winning the FAWSL2 title at the weekend, winning 15 out of 18 games in the process and finishing ten points clear of second-placed Brighton.

But Doncaster will not be promoted because they cannot afford to play in the new fully professional top flight which starts later this year.

“I have been in discussions with Doncaster Rovers about the possibility of the Belles joining Club Doncaster and being integrated with the men’s club,” said Lygo.

“The board of the Belles have concluded that this would be the best option going forward and would give the Belles the best chance of joining the top tier of Women’s Football.

“Discussions have been ongoing over the last 12 months and we hope for a positive response from Doncaster Rovers.”

Lygo has stepped down after five years at the helm which included promotion to and relegation from the top tier.

“It is really unfair that the Belles are not being promoted on the basis of their football abilities,” Lygo added.

“Sadly, it is money in the bank that counts for promotion and I am sorry to have disappointed fans that we could only afford to bid to retain a second tier licence.

“I congratulate Brighton for meeting those requirements and for effectively being promoted ahead of us.”

Belles were infamously demoted from FAWSL1 in 2013 when Manchester City took their place at the top table.