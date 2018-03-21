Doncaster Rovers Belles awarded Tier 2 Licence by FA

Doncaster Rovers Belles have been awarded a Tier 2 Licence by the Football Association and will play in next season’s rebranded FA Women’s Championship.

Belles were granted a conditional licence in December and have since met the required conditions.

Chair lady Faye Lygo said on the club’s website: “We are delighted with the news that our Tier 2 Licence is now unconditional and we will be playing in the newly named FA Women’s Championship this September, in what will be our 50th Anniversary season.

“We work together as an effective team and this can be seen in our Tier application, as well as on the pitch. Well done Team Belles!!”

FAWSL2 leaders Belles announced last year that applying for a Tier 1 Licence was out of their reach financially.