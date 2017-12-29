Doncaster Rovers Belles appoint Neil Redfearn as new head coach

Doncaster Rovers Belles have appointed former Leeds United and Rotherham United manager Neil Redfearn as their new head coach.

Redfearn, whose 24-year playing career included a spell at Doncaster Rovers, was most recently in charge of the Millers.

He takes over a Belles team who are currently top of FAWSL2 but are not eligible for promotion to next season’s new fully professional top tier.

Nevertheless, Redfearn told Belles’ official website: “I look forward to continuing the good work going forward and working with the players and staff of the club.

“The Women’s game is on a steep upward curve and it is our aim to have Doncaster Belles competing at the highest level against the elite football athletes of WSL1.

“I have been hugely impressed by the players “buy in” over the last six weeks towards my training methods and beliefs of how the game should be played and hopefully we can keep improving and be successful collectively and individually going forward.”

Chairlady Faye Lygo said: “We’re very excited that Neil has joined our Belles family.

“His experience within the game is invaluable and will bring a new dynamic to the team, but most importantly for us he shares our values and visions particularly surrounding development.”

“We would like to thank Kate Rowson for her hard work as interim coach, she had done a fantastic job and the results speak for themselves.”

Redfearn’s first game in charge is at Watford on January 7.