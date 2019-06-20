Doncaster Rovers 2019/20 fixtures announced
Doncaster Rovers will kick off their renewed push for promotion by hosting Gillingham on the opening day of the campaign.
Steve Evans' side come to the Keepmoat on August 3, ahead of Rovers' trip to Rochdale on August 10.
Home games against Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City sandwich a trip to relegated Bolton Wanderers to round off August.
Rovers welcome Rotherham United in their first South Yorkshire derby of the campaign on September 7, which is an international weekend.
The return fixture at the New York Stadium takes place on April 18.
Boxing Day sees the ever-growing rivalry with Peterborough United continue with a trip to Darren Ferguson's side ahead of Sunderland coming to the Keepmoat on December 29. New Year's Day sees Rovers host Rochdale.
Easter weekend brings a trip to Lincoln on Good Friday while promoted Bury are set to come to town on Bank Holiday Monday.
And the season is rounded off with a trip to Blackpool on May 3.
2019/20 fixtures in full
AUGUST
3 - Gillingham (h)
10 - Rochdale (a)
14 - Carabao Cup R1
17 - Fleetwood Town (h)
20 - Bolton Wanderers (a)
24 - Lincoln City (h)
28 - Carabao Cup R2
31 - Bury (a)
SEPTEMBER
7 - Rotherham United (h)
14 - Ipswich Town (a)
17 - Blackpool (h)
21 - Peterborough United (h)
25 - Carabao Cup R3
28 - Coventry City (a)
OCTOBER
5 - Portsmouth (h)
12 - Oxford United (a)
19 - Bristol Rovers (h)
22 - Southend United (a)
26 - Tranmere Rovers (a)
30 - Carabao Cup R4
NOVEMBER
2 - Burton Albion (h)
9 - FA Cup R1
16 - Shrewsbury Town (h)
23 - Wycombe Wanderers (a)
30 - FA Cup R2
DECEMBER
7 - MK Dons (h)
14 - AFC Wimbledon (a)
18 - Carabao Cup R5
21 - Accrington Stanley (h)
26 - Peterborough United (a)
29 - Sunderland (h)
JANUARY
1 - Oxford United (h)
4 - Portsmouth (a) - FA Cup R3
8 - Carabao Cup SF1
11 - Bristol Rovers (a)
18 - Coventry City (h)
25 - Sunderland (a) - FA Cup R4
28 - Southend United (h)
29 - Carabao Cup SF2
FEBRUARY
1 - Fleetwood Town (a)
8 - Rochdale (h)
11 - Bolton Wanderers (h)
15 - Gillingham (a)
22 - Shrewsbury Town (a)
29 - Wycombe Wanderers (h)
MARCH
1 - Carabao Cup final
4 - FA Cup R5
7 - MK Dons (a)
14 - AFC Wimbledon (h)
21 - Accrington Stanley (a) - FA Cup QF
28 - Burton Albion (a)
APRIL
4 - Tranmere Rovers (h)
10 - Lincoln City (a)
13 - Bury (h)
18 - Rotherham United (a) - FA Cup SF
25 - Ipswich Town (h)
MAY
3 - Blackpool (a)
23 - FA Cup final