Doncaster Rovers 2019/20 fixtures announced

Doncaster Rovers will kick off their renewed push for promotion by hosting Gillingham on the opening day of the campaign.

By Liam Hoden
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 08:00
Doncaster Rovers

Steve Evans' side come to the Keepmoat on August 3, ahead of Rovers' trip to Rochdale on August 10.

Home games against Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City sandwich a trip to relegated Bolton Wanderers to round off August.

Rovers welcome Rotherham United in their first South Yorkshire derby of the campaign on September 7, which is an international weekend.

The return fixture at the New York Stadium takes place on April 18.

Boxing Day sees the ever-growing rivalry with Peterborough United continue with a trip to Darren Ferguson's side ahead of Sunderland coming to the Keepmoat on December 29. New Year's Day sees Rovers host Rochdale.

Easter weekend brings a trip to Lincoln on Good Friday while promoted Bury are set to come to town on Bank Holiday Monday.

And the season is rounded off with a trip to Blackpool on May 3.

2019/20 fixtures in full

AUGUST

3 - Gillingham (h)

10 - Rochdale (a)

14 - Carabao Cup R1

17 - Fleetwood Town (h)

20 - Bolton Wanderers (a)

24 - Lincoln City (h)

28 - Carabao Cup R2

31 - Bury (a)

SEPTEMBER

7 - Rotherham United (h)

14 - Ipswich Town (a)

17 - Blackpool (h)

21 - Peterborough United (h)

25 - Carabao Cup R3

28 - Coventry City (a)

OCTOBER

5 - Portsmouth (h)

12 - Oxford United (a)

19 - Bristol Rovers (h)

22 - Southend United (a)

26 - Tranmere Rovers (a)

30 - Carabao Cup R4

NOVEMBER

2 - Burton Albion (h)

9 - FA Cup R1

16 - Shrewsbury Town (h)

23 - Wycombe Wanderers (a)

30 - FA Cup R2

DECEMBER

7 - MK Dons (h)

14 - AFC Wimbledon (a)

18 - Carabao Cup R5

21 - Accrington Stanley (h)

26 - Peterborough United (a)

29 - Sunderland (h)

JANUARY

1 - Oxford United (h)

4 - Portsmouth (a) - FA Cup R3

8 - Carabao Cup SF1

11 - Bristol Rovers (a)

18 - Coventry City (h)

25 - Sunderland (a) - FA Cup R4

28 - Southend United (h)

29 - Carabao Cup SF2

FEBRUARY

1 - Fleetwood Town (a)

8 - Rochdale (h)

11 - Bolton Wanderers (h)

15 - Gillingham (a)

22 - Shrewsbury Town (a)

29 - Wycombe Wanderers (h)

MARCH

1 - Carabao Cup final

4 - FA Cup R5

7 - MK Dons (a)

14 - AFC Wimbledon (h)

21 - Accrington Stanley (a) - FA Cup QF

28 - Burton Albion (a)

APRIL

4 - Tranmere Rovers (h)

10 - Lincoln City (a)

13 - Bury (h)

18 - Rotherham United (a) - FA Cup SF

25 - Ipswich Town (h)

MAY

3 - Blackpool (a)

23 - FA Cup final