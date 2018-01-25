Doncaster Belles: Neil Redfearn set for Keepmoat Stadium bow against FAWSL2 title rivals Brighton

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers Belles midfielder Sophie Barker thinks Neil Redfearn’s arrival in the game was a ‘milestone for women’s football’.

“It might make other people in the men’s game want to do it,” she recently told BBC Sport.

“He has put it more into the public eye, showing that it is not all about the men’s game.”

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville was this week appointed manager of the England women’s team.

Redfearn takes charge of his first Belles home game on Sunday (2pm) when Brighton are the visitors to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Brighton, managed by former England women’s boss Hope Powell, are currently in fourth place in FAWSL2, four points behind leaders Doncaster.

Redfearn led Belles to a 2-0 win at Watford in his first game in charge.