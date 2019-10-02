Derby County 2 Barnsley 2 - Late goal seals valuable point for battling Reds
Barnsley showed they are up for the fight in the Championship after earning a last-gasp point in a 2-2 draw with Derby.
A familiar tale looked like unfolding at Oakwell as an impressive start was rewarded with Aapo Halme's early opener only for two defensive horror shows to allow Derby to turn the game around.
Chris Martin levelled just after the half-hour and on the stroke of half-time Tom Huddlestone's penalty gave the Rams, still in siege mentality after last week's unwanted headlines, the lead.
The Reds searched for the equaliser for the entire second half and looked like coming up short until Cauley Woodrow struck deep into stoppage time to post a first point since August.
It stopped the rot of three successive defeats and will give Daniel Stendel hope that this young side, that is learning on the job in a gruelling and relentless division, can prosper.
They are still without a win since the opening day of the season and that was largely down to some X-rated defending.
They again found themselves in front after Halme's powerful header but Martin was inexplicably allowed to latch on to a loose ball to level.
More panic in their own area saw Mads Andersen foul the controversial Tom Lawrence and Huddlestone made no mistake from the spot.
But with defeat moment a gallant attempt at a point got its reward in the fourth minute of injury time when Woodrow netted.
It was the striker's third goal of the season and one Barnsley will hope can kickstart their season.
Barnsley: Collins, J Williams, Halme, Andersen (Styles 76), B Williams (Thomas 68), Sibbick, Mowatt, Brown (Wilks 76), Bahre, Chaplin, Woodrow
Unused subs: Walton, Green, Schmidt, Pinillos
Derby: Roos, Bogle, Bielik, Davies, Lowe, Huddlestone (Clarke 46), Holmes, Waghorn, Paterson, Lawrence, Martin (Knight 79)
Unused subs: Hamer, Josefzoon, Hamer, Bennett, Malone
Attendance: 13,634
Referee: Tony Harrington