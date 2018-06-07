Denton keeping options open after initial signing blitz

Craig Denton is keeping his options open as he looks to strengthen his new-look Worksop side, after an initial recruitment blitz.

The Tigers boss has brought in eight players in his first fortnight at Sandy Lane but he’s in no rush to complete the squad.

Many of the new boys are familiar faces for Worksop fans having either featured for the world’s fourth oldest club previously or played against them for Denton’s Rainworth.

He’s not too concerned about where they come from, what matters is if they’re an ideal player for this club.

“I don’t want the fans to think I’m just bringing in Rainworth players,” he said.

“I understand I have to bring in the best players.

“But I’m only going to bring in players I trust, whether they’re from Rainworth, former Worksop players or new players.”

The players he has brought in from last season’s Rainworth squad are ones he believes will give their all for the Tigers cause.

“I think I’ve added a bit of loyalty,” he said.

“At Rainworth I had Sykes, Pemberton, Goodwin and Poole. They played a huge part for us.

“I got to know them on a personal level and they were so dedicated to working hard and having a good attitude.

“That’s the kind if player I want to bring to Worksop Town.

“It’s important the players represent the club in a professional way.

“They’re great around the club and they’ll give me 110 per cent week in and week out.”

After a whirlwind of transfer activity, Denton says things will now slow down, at least for a week or two.

He’s delighted with how the rebuild has gone so far though.

“I’m still looking. I’ve got one or two areas we will need to be a little stronger in,” he said. “But how it’s all started is really exciting.

“It will probably be later in the next two weeks, I don’t think anything will come in early next week.

“I’ve just got to keep my options open and make sure I try to talk to the right players.

“Nothing is done over the phone, I meet them, bring them down to the club and have a good in-depth chat to make sure they’re right for the club.”