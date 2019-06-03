Defender quickly finds new employers

Adam Jackson

Jackson was let go by the Reds at the end of last season and has reunited with former boss Paul Heckingbottom, signing a two-year deal at Easter Road.

The centre-half was brought to Oakwell by Heckingbottom in 2016 and he went on to make 45 appearances.

Only 10 of them came in the last campaign and he was one of a number of players released by Daniel Stendel following their League One promotion.

Jackson, who recently went north of the border to watch the Edinburgh derby, has no hesitation rejoining his former boss.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Hibernian.

“With the stature of the club and having worked with Paul previously it was a no-brainer for me.

“I know what he expects of me and I know what I can deliver for him.

“I obviously got a glimpse of what to expect when I was up for the game against Hearts and I’m looking forward to experiencing it all myself when I report back with the rest of the boys in three weeks.”

Heckingbottom was appointed to the Easter Road hotseat in February, having been out of work following his sacking at Leeds last summer.

He also was happy with the reunion.

He said: “I’m really pleased we have been able to get the deal for Adam over the line.

“The fact it’s come so early in the summer is hopefully indicative of the work that has gone on, and is going on behind the scenes here. It also shows Adam’s own enthusiasm to play for Hibernian.

“I know all about Adam’s qualities having signed him in the first place for Barnsley, and he was one I was set on bringing to Easter Road.

“Adam initially caught my eye when he excelled at a young age in League Two while on loan with Hartlepool United, and I watched him for a long time before signing him for Barnsley.