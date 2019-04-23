(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Daring to dream: Here's 25 pictures from Sheffield United’s last top tier campaign as Blades close in on automatic promotion

It’s now so close you can almost taste it: Sheffield United are on the verge of their first return to the Premier League since 2007. The prestige, the chance to face the countries strongest sides and the cash windfall are within the Blades’ grasp, after the club surged their way past Leeds United into the automatic play-off places over the Easter weekend.

As Blades fans dare to dream about a long awaited return to the English top tier, here’s 25 classic snaps from the club’s tumultuous 2006/07 Premier League campaign...

United made a highly encouraging start to their season, earning a hard fought point at home to Liverpool. Rob Hulse gave his side an early lead, but Robbie Fowler's equaliser robbed the Blades of a dream start to the season. (Gareth Copley/PA)

United made a highly encouraging start to their season, earning a hard fought point at home to Liverpool. Rob Hulse gave his side an early lead, but Robbie Fowler's equaliser robbed the Blades of a dream start to the season. (Gareth Copley/PA)
Hulse finds himself unmarked to power home a towering header. (Photo credit: Gareth Copley/PA)

Hulse finds himself unmarked to power home a towering header. (Photo credit: Gareth Copley/PA)
The Blades had to wait until late September for their first win, when they defeat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Bramall Lane. Here's goalscorer Rob Hulse jostling with Boro defender Jonathan Woodgate. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Blades had to wait until late September for their first win, when they defeat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Bramall Lane. Here's goalscorer Rob Hulse jostling with Boro defender Jonathan Woodgate. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Phil Jagielka was the hero of the hour against the Teesiders, scoring an injury time, 30-yard screamer to send Bramall Lane into scenes of chaotic celebration. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Phil Jagielka was the hero of the hour against the Teesiders, scoring an injury time, 30-yard screamer to send Bramall Lane into scenes of chaotic celebration. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
