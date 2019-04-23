Daring to dream: Here's 25 pictures from Sheffield United’s last top tier campaign as Blades close in on automatic promotion

1. Sheffield United players celebrate Rob Hulse's (centre) goal'during the Barclays Premiership match against Liverpool at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 19, 2006. Photo credit should read: Gareth Copley/PA''THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO WEBSITE/INTERNET USE UNLESS SITE IS REGISTERED WITH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE.

United made a highly encouraging start to their season, earning a hard fought point at home to Liverpool. Rob Hulse gave his side an early lead, but Robbie Fowler's equaliser robbed the Blades of a dream start to the season. (Gareth Copley/PA)

PA

Other 3rd Party