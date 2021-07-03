Czech Republic v Denmark: Euro 2020 betting preview, odds and best bet

Denmark's Kasper Dolberg celebrates scoring against Wales. Photo by Olaf Kraak - Pool/Getty Images

Underdogs against the Netherlands, the Czechs overcame them thanks to a red card for Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt followed by goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick.

Denmark destroyed Wales in Amsterdam in their last 16 tie and were the first team to score four goals in back-to-back games in Euros history. They’re valued at 10/1 to go all the way with the Czechs, who have the pedigree after reaching the final in Euro 96, at 25/1.

Denmark are the bookies’ favourites at 11/10 to win in the 90 minutes now they’ve found an attacking edge to their play. However, the Czechs are at 14/5 and are very well organised defensively having only conceded two goals in four games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Czech Republic are 11/8 to qualify for the semi-finals and managed this in Euro 2004 where they lost to Greece. Their opponents, captained by AC Milan’s Simon Kjaer, are 8/15 to get through via any method of victory.

Kasper Dolberg had a disappointing season for his club side Nice in the 20/21 season but scored two goals against Wales to put that to rest. He’s 9/4 to score anytime. Patrik Schick notched his fourth goal in as many matches in this Euros and is tipped to make it five in five at 5/2. Denmark’s wing-back Joakim Maehle has been a revelation after his two wonderful solo goals and is 17/2 to score in this quarter-final.

Best bet: Both teams to score with Patrik Schick being amongst the goals is 15/4. Schick will be aiming for the Golden Boot as he’s currently one behind Cristiano Ronaldo.