Current Premier League referee set to give talk in Sheffield
Premier League referee Jon Moss will be the special guest at the Sheffield Referee Association’s latest monthly meeting.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 11:39 am
The West Yorkshire-based whistler will be chatting to top local referees on Thursday, October 17 at the Carlton Club, Gleadless (7.30pm).
Moss, 48, has been a member of the 'Select Group' of Professional Referees since 2011.
He has officiated six Premier League games this season, dishing out 24 cautions and two dismissals.