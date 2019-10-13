Crystal Palace Women 1 Sheffield United Women 5
Jade Pennock scored a hat-trick for Sheffield United as they beat Crystal Palace 5-1 in the FA Women’s Championship.
The right winger expertly finished twice either side of Magda Mosengo’s equaliser for the home side and added her third midway through the second half to send Palace en route to victory in Bromley.
Further strikes from Olivia Fergusson and Veatriki Sarri sealed a convincing three points for the visitors.
The victory was the Blades’ fourth consecutive victory in all competitions, and their 11th win in 12 league games. They sit second in the table.
United captain Katie Wilkinson said: “We were all gutted to lose the first game but since then we have won every game and we hope to continue that every game, we want to get three points.
“Jade (Pennock) has been playing really well so she deserved that, it was really good performance.”
The visitors went in front after Maddy Cusack played an excellent ball through to Pennock, who took a couple of touches before knocking the ball into the bottom right hand corner.
Soon after, Charelle Khassal fed the ball to Mosengo who ran half the length of the pitch before her goal-bound effort trickled over the line for the equaliser.
The Blades restored their lead quickly, however, as the ball bounced to Pennock on the right-hand side of the box who expertly hit a looping volley over Lucy Gillet’s head in the Palace net.
An out-swinging corner after the restart from the right bounced favourable to Naomi Hartley, whose shot was touched in on the line by Fergusson.
The Blades then added a fourth, as Sarri’s right wing corner sailed straight into the net.
Pennock capped a fine overall performance late on, as she slotted the ball into the bottom right corner after being played in on goal to wrap up victory for United in London.
