The Millers thought they had a deal wrapped up for the Championship forward and boss Paul Warne said on Wednesday night that he ‘couldn’t see the player not joining’...

Warne and the club had spent many hours in agreeing a deal to bring the mid-20s player to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on loan, but it now looks as if the player will join another club, with Warne trying to seek clarification on Friday morning.

He said at his press call ahead of Saturday’s game with Reading: “I was really confident on Wednesday night but prior to this conversation, I have heard Chinese whispers that he has gone somewhere else.

“I will try and get hold of the agent and find out exactly what happened. It doesn't look that positive at this moment in time.

“It’s like smoke signals coming through. That is my gut feeling (that he won’t come). I haven't been 100 per cent told.

“That's what it feels like, I have heard rumblings he might have gone elsewhere.”

To miss out on another target would be a cruel blow for Warne, who is desperately trying to build a squad capable of competing in the Championship.

And he admits it is becoming frustrating.

“All managers want to sign the best players they can, the players in the dressing room like to see better players come in, apart from if it's their position, everyone wants to see better players, better performances and collect more points,” he said.

“As a manager I want to bring in the best players I can, to play the best football and entertain the fans.

“Of course it is frustrating when you don't get the players you want and you've put all the work in. It's even more frustrating when you get to the last step and it gets taken away from you.

“What can I do? I will find out the ins and outs of it.