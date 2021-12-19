‘Covid-scarred’ Rotherham boss Paul Warne fears another outbreak of illness

A hard-fought 1-0 win at Cambridge, which came courtesy of Dan Barlaser’s second-half strike, made it 21 games without defeat in all competitions and ensured the Millers will spend Christmas Day on top of the tree.

But boss Paul Warne is fearful of a possible Covid-19 outbreak in his squad that could wipe out the club’s festive period.

The trip to the Abbey Stadium was one of just six games in the division to survive the latest wave of coronavirus which saw the weekend’s football programme decimated.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United (photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).

Warne was worried to see some of his players feeling lethargic and is braced for what might lie ahead this week when mandatory testing comes in.

Warne, whose side suffered two outbreaks last season, said: “I'm convinced there might be some illness in the camp because a few of the lads were blowing more than they normally do, but we'll address that next week.

“I am worried and I wanted this game on today. There's no disputing that.

“I mean, we're Covid-scarred more than any other club I think, it really had a massive effect on us last season.

“I don't want loads of fixtures. Unfortunately, because we're going for the treble with the FA Cup and the Papa Johns. We've got loads of fixtures, so we don't want a pile up of fixtures.

“Every time the physio phones me I'm like, 'Here we go' because he never phones with good news. It's always like another one's bit the dust or something.

“But luckily, we're OK. The testing really starts in vigour next week, and obviously, I'm worried because we have no Under-23s to lean on that other clubs do, so if we take four or five, we're in trouble.

“But hopefully, we'll have enough to go Boxing Day, who doesn't love Boxing Day game?

“So I'm looking forward to that. But just see how we get through the week. And like I said, every day, there's different things, so I'll be devastated if the games don't still go ahead.

“But in fairness, we don't know how the opposition are.”

Warne will be relieved his side were able to get this trip to the Abbey out of the way with a win in the bank as they were not at their fluid best.

They needed Barlaser’s cool finish from the edge of the area after Chiedozie Ogbene’s electric burst to the three points that Warne is not sure were deserved.

“There were times in the game where I thought a point would be a good point. They asked a lot of questions,” he said.

“I was really impressed with them when they came to the New York Stadium a few weeks ago and they’re one of the hardest competitors we’ve played.