Coventry City v Rotherham United new date set - hectic October schedule for Millers

The Millers’ intended visit to the Sky Blues in August was postponed after the CBS Arena pitch was deemed unplayable.

The stadium had been used for the Rugby 7’s at the Commonweatlh Games and damaged the pitch so badly that it had to be relayed, leading to three of Coventry’s matches being called off.

The Millers’ trip there will now be played on October 25, making it a busy month for them, with just one free midweek.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

They already have games in the diary against Wigan, Millwall, Blackburn, Huddersfield, Stoke, Hull and Cardiff as games are packed in before the World Cup.

A statement read: “Rotherham United’s previously postponed trip to face Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship has been rearranged to take place on Tuesday 25th October, with a 7:45pm kick-off time.

“The visit to Coventry Building Society Arena was previously set to be the our first away game of the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship campaign and had been scheduled to take place on Sunday 7th August.

“The game was postponed due to issues with the playing surface after an in-person review of the pitch a day prior to kick-off.

“Following conversations between both the Millers and the Sky Blues, in conjunction with the EFL, it has been decided that the fixture will now take place on Tuesday 25th October with the kick-off time scheduled for 7:45pm.”