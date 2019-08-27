County Senior Football League: Early defeat for double winners

Football

Hepworth followed that on Saturday with a 2-2 draw at home against Swinton Athletic. Swinton had beaten Wombwell Main 4-2 midweek, with the help of a brace from Justin Greenwood.

Last year’s'runner's up Dodworth Miners Welfare sit atop the early table. Dodworth took four points this week, firstly they drew 3-3 away against Wakefield AFC, secondly on Saturday they beat Ecclesfield Red Rose 1915 3-1 at home.

Penistone Church Reserves are the only team in the Premier Division who have played more than one game with an 100% record.

Penistone claimed back-to-back home wins to open their season this week. An hat-trick from experienced marksman Tim Council gave them a 3-2 win over Burngreave FC on Wednesday evening. And goals from Reece High and Ben Matthews gave them a 2-0 win over Jubilee Sports on the weekend.

Goals from Adam Thomas, Charles Tunnard and substitute Ross Brown gave Oughtibridge WMFC an hard-fought 3-2 away win over Frecheville Davys.

Elsewhere, there was the first goalless draw of the Premier Division campaign at Chuacer School on Wednesday with the spoils shared between Ecclesfield Red Rose 1915 and High Green Villa.

Wombwell Town's start to life in Division One has been excellent. They lead the way on goals scored. Wombwell were 3-1 winners midweek away at South Kirkby Colliery, following that result on Saturday with a 4-1 home win over Kiveton Park.

On Wombwell's coat tails are AFC Dronfield, also with three wins to open their campaign. Goals from Chris Sharman and Benjamin Kistell gave Dronfield a midweek 2-1 against Kiveton Park at Wales High School. Kistell was on target again for Dronfield in their 2-1 home win over Wombwell Main Reserves on Saturday. Wombwell had gone on into that game on the back of an excellent 3-0 home win against Ardsley Athletico Juniors on Monday night.

Two goals from Reece Tattersall gave Ardsley Athletico their first win of the season at the third attempt, as they overcame United Worksop 2-1 at Manton Athletic Sports Club on Saturday. South Kirkby Colliery also opened their account, with a 3-1 win over Denaby Main at South Kirkby Miners Welfare.

In Division Two, It has been an excellent start to life in the County Senior League for Kinsley Boys. Kinsley recorded back-to-back wins and clean-sheets this past week. A Jake Hogg hat-trick helped them to a 6-0 home win over Silkestone United midweek, and they followed that with a 2-0 win against Swinton Athletic Development on Saturday afternoon.

A brace from Liam Foulstone inspired Sheffield FC Reserves to a 4-2 home victory over Burngreave FC Reserves, and a second win of the season.

Swinton Athletic Reserves are the only other team on six points. Swinton lost their first game last week, but bounced back immediately with a 3-1 midweek win over Bank End, and 4-3 home win over Burngreave FC Reserves on Saturday.

Two goals from Callum Birch on Wednesday night gave South Elmsall United Services a 2-0 win over Thurcroft Miners Institute at the Thurcroft Hub.