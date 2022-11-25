Some of ITV’s most loved shows are being taken off air today (November 25). The Chase, Coronation and Emmerdale have all been removed from the schedule to make way for coverage of the World Cup.

Normally, The Chase and Emmerdale air every weekday while Corrie is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. But this hasn’t been the first time that this year’s World Cup coverage has caused havoc to ITV’s schedule. This Morning and Lorraine have also lost out to the tournament in Qatar.

Instead of sticking to today’s usual schedule, ITV will instead air the Netherlands v Ecuador game from 3pm until 6.05pm. And the World Cup on ITV doesn’t end there as the broadcaster will also be covering the England v USA game from 6.05pm to 9.15pm.

I’m A Celebrity has also been affected by the World Cup, and will air 15 minutes later than usual at 9.15pm. The reality TV show is nearing the end, with the final set to air on ITV on Sunday (November 27).

Niall Sloane, ITV director of sport, said of the changes: "The World Cup is now in focus and we’re delighted to be able to bring viewers coverage of what promises to be some of the standout games of the tournament across ITV channels and our new free streaming service ITVX, which launches this autumn."