CONFIRMED: John Marquis leaves Doncaster Rovers for Portsmouth
John Marquis has secured his move away from Doncaster Rovers to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.
The striker has ended his three-year stay at the Keepmoat to join League One rivals Porsmouth, with whom he has signed a three-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.
It is understood the fee is close to £2million.
Marquis netted 66 goals in 153 appearances for Rovers after joining from Millwall in the summer of 2016.
It was widely expected that the 27-year-old would depart Rovers this summer following strong interest in the last two transfer windows.
He had been offered a new contract to extend his deal beyond next summer but had his heart set on a move south to be closer to the families of both him and his pregnant wife.