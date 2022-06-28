Competition: Win tickets to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 semi-final at Sheffield's Bramall Lane with Hisense

Coming to England for the second time, the tournament will bring teams from across Europe, with Hisense putting you at the centre of the action.

Experience the excitement, exhilaration and euphoria of a world-class sports tournament, with tickets up for grabs to the semi-final held at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022.

The competition is part of Hisense’s ‘Remember the Name’ campaign, which is shining a spotlight on those competing in the home-based championship, aiming to leave a lasting legacy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hisense is offering readers the chance to win tickets to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 semi-final at Sheffield's Bramall Lane

Hisense is also celebrating by giving customers the opportunity to score up to £150 cashback on selected Hisense TVs and home appliances*.

Customers can choose to share their glory by donating a percentage of their cashback to Women in Sport - a national charity committed to transforming sport for the benefit of every woman and girl in the UK. All donations made to the charity will be matched pound for pound by Hisense**.

To entere the competition, visit: https://forms.gle/vggLD2SMyX79DQNW7.

*Purchase a qualifying Hisense product between 01.06.22 – 26.07.22 and submit a valid online claim between 24.08.22 – 20.09.22. Reward amount will range from £30 - £500 depending on product purchased. Open to UK residents only. Full T&Cs apply.

**Hisense is offering all Hisense UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Cashback promotion claimants the opportunity to donate any percentage of their cashback to Women in Sport. Hisense guarantees a minimum donation of £10,000 through this promotion and will match customer donations up to a maximum contribution from Hisense of £20,000.