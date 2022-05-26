Clubs showing interest in joining Lincs League

Lincolnshire League chairman Julian Rinfret.

The step seven division currently has space for two new teams to join next season, following Grantham Town Academy's promotion to the United Counties League Division One and Epworth's withdrawal during the campaign.

At present, FA rules mean the Lincs League can only cater for 18 clubs, although more could possibly be accommodated as plans to introduce a second division have not been ruled out.

"There's applications from new clubs," league chairman Julian Rinfret confirmed.

"There's spaces for two but more than two applications. They have to go to committee and we'll deal with that.

"We're only allowed 18 in one division but there is talk at looking at a two-division system, but how we get there? We're looking into that at the moment.

"We've got the league to a good level, people, enjoy it and it's strong and solid."

After two seasons cut short by Covid, clubs kicked off last season with a busy schedule, but Mr Rinfret believes the decision was vindicated due to the campaign being played to a conclusion.

"We got through it," he added.

"When we started last August Covid was still about and we were looking at the fixtures and wondering if we'd get them played.