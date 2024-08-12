Club Thorne Colliery's game abandoned after 'racial slur' against opposition player

Club Thorne Colliery's game was abandoned.

​​Club Thorne Colliery's home game with Worsbrough Bridge Athletic was abandoned in the final stages after claims that one of the visitors' players was racially abused.

A statement, posted on Club Thorne's Twitter/X account read: "In the 94th minute of today's match the game was abandoned after the opposing team reported that they could not continue due to an alleged racial slur.

"As a club that prides itself on inclusivity and respect for all individuals, we want to make it unequivocally clear that we do not tolerate racism in any form. If, following the FA's disciplinary investigation, it is proven that any individual associated with Club Thorne used such language, they will be permanently removed from representing our club."

Worsbrough, in a statement of their own, confirmed that they "have passed on the relevant information to the FA & NCEL."

Elsewhere, in the NCEL Premier Division Rossington Main fell to a 4-2 defeat away at Golcar United with Ross Hannah and Manasse Kianga on the scoresheet for the visitors.

In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare had a day to remember as they hammered Athersley Recreation 4-0 at home. All the goals came in the final 30 minutes with strikes from Lewis Shillito, Mahammed Drammeh, Tom Mestre and Alfie Charlotte.

In the Central Midlands, AFC Bentley made it three wins from three as they beat Yorkshire Main 3-1.

Doncaster City recorded a convincing 3-0 win against AFC Phoenix, whilst Hatfield Town were denied a win after Blidworth Welfare struck late on in a 2-2 draw.