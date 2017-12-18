Christie Murray leaves Doncaster Rovers Belles on high note

Christie Murray, the FAWSL2 Player of the Month for November, has announced she is leaving Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Scottish forward Murray played a key role in helping the Belles climb to the top of the FAWSL2 table in time for Christmas.

But she revealed on Twitter last week that her time at the Keepmoat Stadium is over.

“After 18 months @donnybelles tonight was my last session with this crazy bunch,” she said.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here but feel it’s time for me to seek a new challenge.

“Can’t thank my teammates enough for making my time here so enjoyable.”

Murray scored a diving header in an important win over Tottenham Hotspur, as well as netting another against FAWSL1 side Birmingham City in a narrow FAWSL Continental Tyres Cup defeat, to scoop the monthly award.

She fought off some tough competition in a shortlist including October’s FAWSL2 Player of the Month winner, Ashlee Hincks, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kirsty Barton.

Murray said: “It is great to win this award because as an attacking player I feel that my role in the team is to make an impact. Whether that be creating chances for my teammates, doing work off the ball or scoring goals to help us win games and I feel like I’ve done that.”