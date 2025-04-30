Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The great and the good from football in South Yorkshire and beyond were out in force for The Star Football Awards

The 18th annual The Star Football Awards brought out the biggest names from our region’s football community this week.

Hundreds gathered for the glitzy ceremony at the OEC in Sheffield, organised by Hallamshire Sporting in conjunction with The Star, where South Yorkshire club’s players and senior teams were celebrated, while a couple of local legends were also given special awards.

Once again representatives from the women’s game were in attandance.

The Julie Chipchase Award for Doncaster Rovers Belles Player of the Year went to Jasmine Saxton for the secodn season running, with the forward impressing up front despite the Belles difficult season in which they were unfortunately relegated.

The Barnsley FC Women’s Player of the Year Award went to Charley Evans for her inspirational displays for the Reds as they maintained their place in the Womens National League Division One at the first time of asking following last season’s promotion.

Barnsley FC Womens player of year Charley Evans with Lindsey Smith from award sponsors The Manx Arms and Barnsley coach Jess Horsley. | National World

Sheffield United Women were also relegated this season but their battle to stay up went down to the wire, thanks in no small part to their Player of the Year Award winner, goalkeeper Sian Rogers.

It was then on to the men, with Hakeem Odoffin picking up the Rotherham United Player of the Year Award for his superb performances at the back for the Millers.

The celebrations continued for Doncaster Rovers after their promption to League One was secured at the weekend, with Joseph Olowu picking up their Player of the Year Award.

"He's had a tremendous season and we've missed him the last four or five weeks. His attitude, how he works, trains and goes about his business every day is a testament to him,” said boss Grant McCann.

The Chesterfield Player of the Year Award was handed over by darts legend John Lowe, born and bred in the town, and went to Armando Dobra in a season where the Spireites, in their first season back in league football, pushed for a place in the Play-Offs.

At Sheffield Wednesday it’s not been a particularly memorable year but on-laon midfielder Shea Charles stood out for the Owls throughout a superb season personally and the Northern Ireland international was named their Player of the Year. That was handed over by Wednesday assistant coach Henrik Pedersen.

“It’s not the sort of thing I’ve ever won before, not even at academy level, so I’m absolutely buzzing to have won the award,” said Charles.

The Blades still have a Play-Off to contend with but their stand-out performer Gus Hamer was the man who picked up the Sheffield United Player of the Year Award fr his contribution to a season where United narrowly missed out on automatic promotion.

Paul Walker speaks to Gus Hamer with his Sheffield United Player of the Year Award | National World

Davis Keillor-Dunn, who swept up prizes at his club, added another as he won the Barnsley Player of the Year Award for his goals, an incredible workrate and consistency for the Reds.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Shea Charles picked up a second gong on the night as he won the Gordon Banks Young Player of the Year Award while Chris Wilder narrowly edged out Doncaster Rovers Grant McCann for the Manager of the Year Award.

Rovers were collectively celebrated though as Doncaster picked up the Team of the Year Award.

From then it was on to a couple of special awards.

Former Wednesday captain and coach Lee Bullen was entered into The Star’s Football Hall of Fame for his combative displays in the Owls defence, which saw the Owls win promotion that famous day in Cardiff. However, it was also Bullen’s unstinting loyalty to the Owls while in a coaching role, continually stepping up at times of trouble that saw him given the honour.

Lee Bullen was entered into The Star's Football Hall of Fame | National World

To round things off, South Yorkshire paid tribute to a coaching legend.

Howard Wilkinson was presented with the Derek Dooley Lifetime Achievement Award for his coaching career that began 50 years ago. The Sheffield-born manager remains the last Englishman to lead a team to the English top flight title and has been hailed as one of the country’s most innovative caches for his work with the Football Association.

Wilkinson was presented with the award by two of his former players; Jon Pearson who played under ‘Wilko’ at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United and Chris Kamara, also a player at Leeds. There was also a special video message sent by former Scorland manager Gordon Strachan who said his career was resurrected by Wilkinson when he took him to Leeds from Manchester United.