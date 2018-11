Chesterfield fans went to the Proact Stadium on Saturday hoping to see a league win for the first time since August.

Havant and Waterlooville were the visitors as Chesterfield hoped to climb away from the wrong end of the National League, but were frustrated by a goalless draw.

Click on the fans gallery by Rachel Atkins to see if you can spot a familiar face.

MARTIN ALLEN REACTION

MATCH REPORT