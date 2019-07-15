Chesterfield trialist who spent time with Gary Caldwell's Partick Thistle 'deserves opportunity' says former manager

A Chesterfield trialist 'deserves an opportunity' in professional football according to his former manager.

By Graham Smyth
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 09:47
Sam Scrivens has been on trial with Chesterfield (Pic: Penistone Church FC)

Sam Scrivens, who spent time with Gary Caldwell's Partick Thistle earlier this summer, featured on the wing for the Spireites on Saturday in their pre-season opener at Staveley Miners Welfare.

He was heavily involved, particularly in the early stages of the friendly, which finished 4-4.

Scrivens starred for NCEL Premier title contenders Penistone Church last season, scoring 27 times and was then recommended to Partick by their former player Ronnie Glavin.

The 22-year-old trained with former Town boss Caldwell's Scottish club and went away to La Manga on their pre-season trip to Spain, playing in a friendly.

Thistle liked his energy and work rate but felt he was similar to what they already had.

His former Penistone manager Ian Richards believes the youngster deserves a chance in the full-time game.

"He's an excellent attacking player who plays with pace and purpose," said Richards.

"Good with both feet, strong, quick with a great strike.

"He's a down to earth Penistone lad who was exceptional for us last season.

"He deserves the opportunity to become a professional footballer."