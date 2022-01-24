Chesterfield manager James Rowe suspended over 'allegations of misconduct'
Chesterfield manager James Rowe has been ‘suspended pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct’.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:36 pm
In shock breaking news on Monday afternoon, the Spireites said in a statement: “As the matter is subject to an investigation, the club is unable to make further comment until that investigation is complete.”
Rowe’s first-team coach Danny Webb will take charge of the team.
Chesterfield are currently top of the National League at the halfway stage of the season.
Rowe was appointed Town manager in November 2020 and led them from the National League relegation zone to the play-offs.
Rowe signed a new contract last March, tying him down to the club until summer 2024.