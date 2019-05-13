Chesterfield legend takes first team coaching role with Northern Premier side

A Chesterfield FC legend has accepted a coaching role with a Northern Premier East Division side.

Andy Morris, who scored and won a penalty in Chesterfield's FA Cup semi-final draw with Middlesbrough in 1997, is the new first team coach at AFC Mansfield.

The 51-year-old will join manager Matt Chatfield and assistant John Stancliffe in a new Bulls management set-up.

Morris worked with Chatfield last season at FC Bolsover, who failed to record a single point in the first half of the 2018/19 NCEL Division One season, before taking 31 points from the second half.

Chatfield said: "Bruno (Morris) has been a lifelong friend of mine and has got a lot of knowledge in the game... And Stan (Stancliffe) is another good friend who brings a lot more knowledge from the other side, players-wise, and he compliments the team perfectly."

Morris previously worked for Derby County and held a Football in the Community Officer role with Chesterfield prior to that.

As a player he made 225 Football League starts as a Spireite and scored 45 goals, after signing from Rotherham.