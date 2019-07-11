Chesterfield legend and former Sheffield Wednesday man Drew Talbot announces retirement at 32

The man who began his career as a striker before playing on the wing and at right-back ends his career with three promotions.

His first came as a youngster at Sheffield Wednesday, for whom he scored in the 2004/05 League One play-off final.

READ: How an injury turned into a serious health scare for Spireites heroIn January 2007 he was sold to Luton Town for a quarter of a million and two years later his love affair with the Spireites began, signing on loan for the second half of the 2008/09 season.

That summer John Sheridan made him a permanent signing and converted him to a right sided player.

Together they celebrated a League Two title in the 2010/11 season and a year later they lifted the Football League Trophy at Wembley.

Talbot was handed a new two-year contract in the summer of 2013 and the following season he made 31 appearances as Town won League Two again, this time under Paul Cook's management.

Chesterfield hero Drew Talbot has retired at 32

Injury kept him out of the first half of the 2014/15 campaign and he reunited with Sheridan at Plymouth, on loan, before returning to the Proact for the final stages of the season.

He was released by the club for the first time in 2016, joining Cook at Portsmouth, but after 18 unhappy and homesick months he was back in Spireite blue, signed by former Town team-mate Jack Lester.

Talbot was unable to help keep Chesterfield in the Football League and was one of three club legends released in the summer of 2018, alongside Sam Hird and Ian Evatt.

But a month later he was re-signed by Martin Allen and he was expected to be a big part of the new manager's plans, before injury struck and ended his season, then eventually his career.

A knee problem he believes may have stemmed from a bad tackle in his second game of 2018/19 turned into something much more serious.

Talbot, no stranger to injury issues in recent years, picked up an infection in his knee and spent a considerable amount of time in hospital.

Speaking in February he expressed his desire to try and come back and play, but today confirmed his retirement from the game.

He made 360 Football League appearances, including 258 as a Spireite.