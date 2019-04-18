Chesterfield keeper Joe Anyon has been 'repaid' by John Sheridan for his attitude and support for Shwan Jalal

Have your say

Goalkeeper Joe Anyon has been 'repaid' by boss John Sheridan for his positive attitude in training this season.

Assistant manager Glynn Snodin says Anyon's appearance in Chesterfield's games against Dover and Maidstone United were a reward for the way the 32-year-old has conducted himself around the Proact.

And that implies first choice stopper Shwan Jalal could return between the sticks tomorrow at Gateshead.

"He's repaid Joe for what he's done," said Snodin.

"(Joe) has been a great lad around the place, he's been there day in and day out, he's helping Jalal, he's encouraging Jalal.

"We wanted to repay some of these lads that have worked hard for us since we've been here.

"That's why we wanted to put him in for those two games."

Jalal played the first 13 of Sheridan and Snodin's games in charge, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

He's got one year left on his contract at the Proact, while Anyon's two-year deal comes to an end this summer.

READ: The contract status of all 28 Spireites