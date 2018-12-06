Zavon Hines leaves Chesterfield after contract is cancelled

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Vanarama National League; Chesterfield FC v Bromley FC; 27/11/2018 KO 19.45; The Proact Stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; Chesterfield's Zavon Hines is challenged by Bromley's Frankie Sutherland
Zavon Hines has left Chesterfield after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

Hines joined the Spireites from Maidstone United in January and has been one of Spireites’ better players in their struggling season.

He was one of a number of players who were told they could leave the club on Tuesday.

Boss Martin Allen said on Tuesday: “Zavon Hines lives down in London and it’s best for him and for us to find clubs in the London area.

“I am not going into further details as to why I’ve had to make this decision.”

