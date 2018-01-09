Young Spireites forward sent on loan to non-league side

A young Chesterfield forward has been sent out on loan to a non-league side.

Delial Brewster will spend the rest of the season with National League North play-off hopefuls Chorley.

The 20-year-old has made just three appearances as a Spireite since signing a two-year deal in the summer.

But Brewster is yet to start a game and former manager Gary Caldwell and current Town boss Jack Lester have both spoken on the record of the need for the ex Everton man to work harder to force his way into the team.