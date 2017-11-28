Young defender returns to the Proact

Have your say

Teenage defender Marshall Willock has returned to Chesterfield from his loan spell at Kettering Town.

The centre-half recently picked up an injury and the high flying Evo-Stik Southern Premier outfit confirmed his departure on their website.

According to Chesterfield’s assistant manager Nicky Eaden, it’s not a serrious set-back for Willock.

“He’s injured his medial ligament I think,” Eaden told the Derbyshire Times.

“He’ll be a few weeks but it’s nothing he won’t be able to bounce back from quite quickly.”

Willock evidently impressed Kettering boss Marcus Law, who spoke at the start of November of his desire to extend the 17-year-old’s stay at Latimer Park.