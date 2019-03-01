Wrexham v Chesterfield preview: Hughes has the Dragons roaring

Have your say

Wrexham are enjoying a new lease of life after stagnating midseason under a former Chesterfield coach.

Bryan Hughes (inset) took over following ex Spireite assistant manager Graham Barrow’s departure from the Racecourse Ground and has 10 points from 12.

Rich Williams of the Wrexham Leader says the side appear to be relishing life under a new boss.

“They’re playing much better under Bryan, playing with a bit more freedom, a bit more about them,” he said.

“It was a bit stagnant under Graham, they began the year with five successive defeats without scoring after a really, really good Christmas period. Bryan is unbeaten in four.

“The way they’ve started second halves has been really good.”

The league leaders were already stubborn, defensively, but Hughes has added impetus at the top end of the pitch.

“They’re more attack minded and scoring goals.

“This season that’s been a problem, but only Leyton Orient have got a better defensive record.

“They’ve kept 18 clean sheets I think it is, the defence has been the platform for the promotion push.”

One of the Wrexham dangerman has only really been unleashed on National League defences since Hughes took over.

“Ben Tollitt has had to wait for his chance,” said Williams.

“He made six sub appearances, did really well but didn’t get his start and was left out during the bad run.

“Barrow left and Hughes has started him in every single game and he’s been a breath of fresh air.

“Tollitt got the two goals in the win over Boreham Wood, was devastating against Havant.”

Likely line-up (4-2-3-1) Lainton; Carrington, Jennings, Lawlor, Kennedy; Walker, Young; Rutherford, Wright, Tollitt; Stockton.