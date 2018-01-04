Winger with Premier League experience joins Spireites

Have your say

A winger who has played and scored in the Premier League has joined Chesterfield FC on an 18-month long deal.

Zavon Hines counts West Ham United, Coventry City, Burnley, Bournemouth, Bradford City, Dagenham and Southend among his former clubs.

He moves to the Proact from National League side Maidstone United, for whom he’s scored seven goals this season.

His short-term deal with Maidstone was due to run out this month, making him a free agent but Stones were keen to keep him.

He missed their New Year’s Day game against Dover through injury,

The 29-year-old has played against the Spireites four times and never lost, winning one and drawing three of those encounters.

Born in Jamaica, Hines represented England at Under 21 level.