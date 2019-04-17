Will Evans is Chesterfield's Mr Consistency, says the man who stands shoulder to shoulder with him

Will Evans has been Mr Consistency for Chesterfield this year, according to the man who stands shoulder to shoulder with him in Town’s defence.

Haydn Hollis has played every minute of Chesterfield's 15 National League games since manager John Sheridan came in, while Evans has only missed one game, through injury.

They've combined to keep eight clean sheets and Hollis has relished playing alongside Evans in the back line because of his partner’s reliability.

“He’s been different class, really, really consistent,” said Hollis.

“You know what you’re getting from him.

“I’ve enjoyed playing with him.”

But Forest Green Rovers loanee Hollis, who admitted last week he would 'love' to make his move to the Proact permanent, was keen to share the praise around the rest of the club's central defenders as well.

"I've played with Laurence (Maguire) quite a bit, I played with Nels (Michael Nelson) when I first came in and they've all been excellent with me to be fair.

"I can't fault any of them."

Former Notts County man Hollis has also been impressed with fellow loanee Josef Yarney.

The 21-year-old has been ever present, as either a right wing-back or most often a centre-half on the opposite side of Town's back three to Hollis.

“Fair play to him, he’s come in and done a job," said Hollis.

“He came in and we weren’t in a great position and he’s played with maturity, above his age.”

The switch to a back three has given Chesterfield a solid look, defensively and it's a system Hollis enjoys.

"I played it a lot last year at Forest Green and it worked well for us as well, we got a lot of joy and results from it.

"It's something I like, especially playing on the left of the back three.

"You get a lot of the ball, it's a formation where you've got to pass the ball and I think we've done that."