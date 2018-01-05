Why John Coleman will be relieved to see Jack Lester in the technical area tomorrow

John Coleman is relieved that Jack Lester will be in the technical area and not the penalty area tomorrow afternoon.

For Lester was a prominent figure in matches between Accrington Stanley and Chesterfield and usually on the scoresheet.

The 42-year-old, who succeeded Gary Caldwell as manager of the Spireites in September, scored four goals in nine meetings with the Reds between 2008 and 2013. And that statistic sticks in Coleman’s mind.

“I’m just glad he’s not playing because he used to always score against us to be honest,” said the Reds boss of Lester.

The Spireites have not won since beating Barnet on 9th December, going on to lose four and draw one. But having just emerged from their own dip in form, with a win at Grimsby to round off 2017, Coleman is not taking Chesterfield’s current struggle for granted.

“They’ve got good players and on any given day they’re capable of beating you, like anyone is in this league,” he said.

“We certainly won’t be taking them lightly. We know they can be dangerous and I’ve seen some games where they’ve been really unfortunate to lose, like the last time they played Morecambe.

“We know that every game we play is going to be difficult and Chesterfield is going to be no different.”

And Coleman feels his counterpart is well prepared for the challenge.

“He’s done a little bit of an apprenticeship elsewhere so he’s used to dealing with players,” he said of Lester, who managed Nottingham Forest Under 18s and Under 23s after hanging up his boots.

“He knows a lot about the game, he’s no stranger to this level as well.

“But if you get the right XI on the pitch and they’re all at it at the same time the manager’s influence becomes watered down somewhat.”