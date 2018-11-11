Who is going to be a regular scorer for Chesterfield FC?

Once again, we’ve drawn 1-1, this time against a team from a place famed only for the song Billericay Dickie by Ian Dury and the Blockheads.

The team we have can now play well in patches of games and defensively restrict the opposition, which is an improvement on what we had before.

For example getting stuffed 3-0 at home to Gateshead was hopefully the nadir of the season.

Martin Allen says we’ve improved, which is the equivalent of a motor racing driver, who formerly crashed in every Grand Prix actually managing to make it to the end of the race, but still falling way behind the leader.

The last time one of our recognised strikers got on the scoresheet was Tom Denton away at Fylde in the previous round of the cup.

Of our forward players, Denton seems to have an injury, the frustrating thing with him is that we always long ball it to him when he can actually play a bit if anyone passes to his feet.

Shaw hasn’t scored yet and despite always putting in 100 per cent effort hasn’t managed to hit the target.

I thought Fortune played well against Billericay but he’s never been a regular goal scorer, Celtic and West Brom could have told us that.

Zavon Hines is our most skilful player, he can easily beat a man but so often passes up the opportunity to shoot.

Levi Amantchi looks good but he’s only a raw teenager; and it all went wrong here for Gozie Ugwu.

So who is going to get on the scoresheet on a regular basis in order to turn draws into wins?

Ok on the day Billericay blocked several times on the goal line, but we should have had enough to win it and I don’t fancy our chances in the replay, even if our opponents are only part time.

Post-match, Billericay owner Glenn Tamplin said that Chesterfield are a Football League set up and everything about our club is right.

How wrong Mr Tamplin is, all of our fans could write a list as long as their arms of all the mistakes made at the Proact Stadium and we aren’t a Football League set up, by virtue of the fact that we aren’t in the Football League any more.

I’m sure that in the interesting world of football ownership Glenn could show our owners a thing or two, he bought Billericay Town, invested a reported £2m in the club and then made himself.

After a series of poor results; he actually sacked himself as footballing boss and brought in Dean Brennan as manager.

We play Havant and Waterlooville next in a relegation six-pointer it’s a dismal thought that it would come to this.