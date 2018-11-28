Who can save Chesterfield FC

Saturday’s draw at Eastleigh led to perhaps the strangest statistics in Chesterfield’s very long history; one of their longest ever winless league runs at the same time as their longest unbeaten run in all competitions in 12 years.

“Oh, blimey” were the words of Martin Allen on the phone to BBC Radio Sheffield, just about summing up the general reaction to such a statistic.

And Tuesday night saw, yet again, a 1-1 draw. That’s nine straight draws in the league, and although the Spireites came from behind to clinch an injury-time leveller, the result against Bromley is nothing to celebrate and Town fans have only grown further frustrated. Perhaps the phrase “oh, blimey” might better describe the reaction to such a poor performance.

Patience runs out at Proact

Fans chant for Allen’s removal

Allen answers questions over his future



As much as a long unbeaten run has shown improvement in Martin Allen’s side, it also is overshadowed by the much more pressing issue – the inability to put a game to bed, to even win a game of football when it really matters.

Against Bromley, against Dover, against Havant & Waterlooville and against many others, there were more than enough opportunities to put a vital three points on the board, but none have been taken.

A point away from home is almost always a welcome one, but home form is absolutely vital, and that’s where Town have gone so horribly wrong.

So much is missing from this team; creativity, sharpness, cutting-edge, bottle… To think that this is the kind of football we were to receive under the stewardship of a manager as successful at this level as Martin Allen, is so worrying yet so strangely unsurprising for Town fans already used to being let down.

The chants for not one but both Allens to leave the Proact are getting louder, but one simple question remains in the midst of these calls for Martin to leave.

If he can’t change our fortunes, who can?

Allen knows the National League like the back of his hand, has won it on multiple occasions but can’t keep a big club like Chesterfield even afloat.

The appointment was one hundred percent the correct one, the situation we are in now doesn’t change that fact. Even the man most fit for the job has struggled, proving that the Chesterfield gaffer’s role is currently one of the toughest jobs in English football.

If MA was to leave, who would replace him? Who could even replace him? Who would want such a job where five successive managers have failed to turn the club’s spiralling direction?

Allen’s departure would only further escalate Town’s downfall, would perhaps be another nail in the relegation coffin. But if he stays on board, we have a chance of turning things around unless he really has lost the plot this time.

An FA Cup win on Sunday would be nice, but there are much more important things to wish for right now.