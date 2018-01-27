Whitmore backs Ramsdale to bounce back

Have your say

Alex Whitmore has backed Aaron Ramsdale to bounce straight back from the mistake that led to Stevenage’s winner today at the Proact.

The young stopper saw his clearance rebound off the legs of Boro attacker Ben Kennedy and bounce into the Spireites’ net.

It proved the difference between the sides in a scrappy game.

Whitmore says the finger of blame should not be pointed at Town’s on-loan keeper and expects the 19-year-old to put it behind him quickly.

“It can happen to anyone, that’s where you learn and get experience from these things,” said the defender.

“I’ve just been saying, no one says anything when he pulls one out of the top corner so why should he get the blame for that?

“These things happen, he’ll be absolutely fine, he’ll train well and be ready for next week.”

Whitmore called the defeat a ‘tough one’ to take but admitted his side hadn’t really been at their best throughout.

They did, however, have a number of half chances and bits of play that just needed a finish.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game, it’s unfortunate to lose the way we did but these things happen,” he said.

“While we didn’t deserve to lose, I don’t know if we did enough to win it.

“It was a scrappy game, whoever did the dirty jobs the best, the ratting round, the second balls.

“I think if we’d just done those a little bit better we’d have done enough to pinch it.

“I think we had the better chances.

“The performance wasn’t great, but just that little touch and it would have gone our way.”

Town will now look to bounce back against Crawley next week when they’re at home again.

It’s one of four upcoming fixtures against sides in the bottom half of the table.

“It’s a great chance, at home again in front of brilliant support and we’ll be doing everything this week to bring three points,” he said.

“The time is now to put the results together.

“We bounce back and if we can have another few wins in the next few games we’ve got a great opportunity to climb up.”