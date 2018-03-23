‘When we get out of this, I’ll have gained more resources from it than from many, many things in football’

Avoiding League Two relegation will benefit Jack Lester more than his experience of winning things, because he believes adversity brings growth.

The Chesterfield boss says he loves the club and loves his job, but admits the learning curve is not always fun.

“Taking emotion out of it is difficult,” he said.

“I can’t say I’m fully enjoying the challenge, when we lost to Lincoln I couldn’t say it was a wonderful learning experience, it was horrendous.

“But at the end of it when you look back they are your moments, if you don’t duck it.”

When Lester casts his mind back over his 24-year career in the sport, it’s times of difficulty, like the one he faces as manager of the second bottom side in the Football League, that have helped him grow.

And it’s worth noting that he continues to use the word ‘when’ not ‘if’ when talking about escaping from the relegation zone.

“I always talk about this, but I’m quite a positive person.

“These are your moments of growth.

“I’ve had some really tough times and when you look back at it, those are the moments where I altered and got resilience.

“I’m not saying everyone has that approach but that is my approach.

“It’s genuinely how I feel.

“When we get out of this it will be one of the most rewarding, I’ll have gained the most resources from this than many, many things in football.

“When you’re gaining promotions it’s fantastic and it’s a lot better feeling than this during the journey.

“There’s growth in those moments, but your big areas of growth aren’t in those moments, you’ve got to be up against it.”