When this Spireite speaks, Chesterfield players are under orders to listen up

Chesterfield's defenders are under orders to listen out for the advice of goalkeeper Shwan Jalal.

The veteran stopper has made the number one spot his own since Callum Burton went back to Hull City.

In the 10 games he's played during the John Sheridan era, Jalal has kept six clean sheets, taking his tally for the season to 10.

“Since he’s come in he’s done fantastic for us,” said assistant boss Glynn Snodin.

“It’s nice when you know you’ve got someone like him at the back of you."

Snodin says the Spireites players have been made aware that if Jalal is making himself heard, it's worth listening in.

“We always tell them to listen to what he’s telling the back three, the back five, he sees it all, he’s shouting for a reason," said Snodin.

“We keep saying, when you hear him, listen.”