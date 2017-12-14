Weir looking up, says Robbie, who believes play-offs are still possible for Spireites

Have your say

Robbie Weir says the play-offs are not out of reach for Chesterfield if they continue to work hard.

It’s ambitious talk from a player whose club have just exited the relegation zone, but Weir insists the winning mentality instilled by boss Jack Lester and Town’s recent form prove they should be aiming high again.

The Northern Irishman was the hero with a stoppage time winner at the Proact on Saturday to lift Town from bottom to 21st in League Two.

With 25 games left in the league campaign, they’re now just 12 points off the top seven thanks to a six-game unbeaten run. According to Weir, avoiding relegation is no longer the goal for the players.

“We’re always looking up. We’re looking up for automatic promotion or play-offs,” he said.

“We’ve set targets, the manager has set targets for us.

“Lately we’ve been in good form. One hundred per cent (the play-offs are possible), I don’t see why not, the form we’re in.”

He highlights Lester’s impact as the catalyst for the huge turnaround in form for the Spireites, who had gathered just five points in League Two before the club legend arrived.

They now have 20, last tasted league defeat on 21st October and picked up points away at promotion hopefuls Swindon and Mansfield Town.

“At any club if you’re winning you’re happier. If you’re losing games constantly it’s not a nice place to be,” said Weir.

“Since the manager came in he’s put a winning mentality on things, he’s changed a lot of things, diets, fitness.

“The lads are all taking to it, you can see bodies changing and everything.

“It’s proving on the pitch now we can go for 93, 94, 95 minutes and we’ve still got more left in the tank.”

Weir predicts big things for the manager, who ranks up there with the other rookie bosses he’s worked with.

“I’ve played under three managers in their first job. Gary Rowett, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and now the gaffer,” he said.

“I don’t see him as any different to those two, if not better than the other two.

“He’s a credit to himself, the way he’s come in.

“His managerial skills are fantastic and I think he’ll go a long, long way. He’ll definitely go places.

“The lads are thriving under the manager.”

While the doom and gloom around the club has lifted and expectations are starting to grow, it’s important that Town don’t get away from the formula that has helped them escape the drop zone.

Weir insists there’s no danger of that.

“We can’t get complacent, it’s very important we keep doing what we’re doing.

“The manager and staff won’t let us get too far ahead of ourselves, we’ll keep working hard.”