Weir happy to go in goal, so stint at right-back is no problem

Robbie Weir would go in goal if his boss asked him to, so playing right-back for Chesterfield is no problem .

The Ulsterman has earned rave reviews recently from Jack Lester after filling in at right-back, following an injury to Bradley Barry.

A central midfielder by trade, Weir does actually have history with the position, but has to cast his mind back to the very start of his career to recall his last experience of it.

“The gaffer asked me had I ever played right-back and I said years ago.

“When I was at Sunderland as a YT, I progressed through to the reserves and played a few games at right-back, probably for a couple of months.

“That was the last time I ever played it.

“But I’ve really enjoyed playing there and the gaffer has been pleased with me.”

Chesterfield’s captain in the absence of the injured Ian Evatt, Weir has found there are benefits to being in the unfamiliar position.

“I feel like I can control the game a lot more, making sure everyone is in position,” he said.

“Everyone is in front of me, I can see everything that goes on.”

And he is more than happy to stay there if Lester so requires, particularly if it helps the Spireites extend their two-game winning run.

“If we’re keeping clean sheets and winning games I’ll do whatever they want, play up front, play in goal, whatever it might take to climb up the table.

“It’s something I’d enjoy.

“It’s a different challenge and that’s what football is all about.”