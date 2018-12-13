‘We’ve set the bar,’ says Chesterfield loanee ahead of FA Trophy tie with Basford United

Chesterfield’s performance in their win over Salford has set the bar they must strive to reach in every game, according to the man who got both goals.

Alex Kiwomya, who scored twice in a game for the first time as a professional, says that standard is what they’ll be aiming for whether the opponents are Saturday’s visitors Basford or a National League rival.

He admitted last weekend’s victory was a ‘relief’ for the squad, but they’re now determined to ensure they replicate the performance and demanding high standards from each other.

“The results haven’t been the best, we haven’t been losing, but we wanted it so bad,” he said.

“We’ve set the bar for how we can perform and play, we said it in the changing room after the game and every day this week – we expect the same every game now. We’re all pushing to get the best out of each other.

“Sometimes it gets a bit heated, but that’s just the way it’s got to be, it shows you care.”

Basford United, the opposition for this Saturday’s FA Trophy tie, play two divisions below Town.

Kiwomya, who extended his loan stay at the Proact this week for another month, wants to see the same effort levels that were on show against National League title hopefuls Salford City. And being clinical, like he was last weekend, will also be key.

“We’ve set the bar, no matter what team it is we want to have the same performance every game.

“I know sometimes that’s not possible but we’re going to try our best to do that every game, show that intensity and workrate.

“We’ve had a lot of chances, we just need to start putting them away and we’ll be in good form.”