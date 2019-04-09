'We've gone to places like Leyton Orient with a 17-year-old leading the line' - how a new striker and a new partnership made a difference for Chesterfield

Scott Boden’s goalscoring knack and his partnership with Tom Denton have helped make the difference between a Chesterfield side struggling for wins and the resurgent Spireites who have soared to safety.

Boden has hit eight goals in 11 games since arriving from Gateshead and he’s exactly what Town were lacking in the first half of the season, in the eyes of skipper Jonathan Smith.

“I’ve always said that,” said the midfielder.

“He’s an experienced player at this level, he knows the club and he’s come in and scored goals.

“No offence to whoever was playing up there before, we’ve gone to places like Leyton Orient with a 17-year-old leading the line, it’s not easy.

“That was where we were at with the injuries over Christmas.

“But he’s definitely made a difference.”

Boden hasn’t done it on his own however, he’s had help from strike partner Tom Denton.

The 6ft 5ins targetman provided assists for Boden against Sutton and Braintree and played a part in the lead up to his fellow striker's goal at home to Dagenham.

Having struggled to link up with the club's other forwards with any regularity before Boden returned to the Proact, Denton has finally found someone who can read his flick ons, to good effect.

Smith feels Denton's work to improve his conditioning has played a part.

“Dents has got fitter and stronger and it’s just come together a bit up front,” said Smith.

Both Denton and Smith had a strong claim to the same goal in a recent win over Sutton.

Denton's header beat the keeper and crept in at the far post, where the skipper made doubly sure the ball crossed the line.

The victory, one of nine since John Sheridan took charge of the Spireites, was more important to Smith than getting credit for the goal.

"I always score a few every season," he said.

"It's just getting in those positions and giving yourself chances to score.

"But as long as we're winning, I don't care who is scoring, I just want to contribute and help the team."